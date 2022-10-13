Desmond honoured at CEF Excellence Awards

DESMOND Scott, FCIOB chairman and founding partner of Omagh-based Woodvale Construction Company Ltd has been honoured at the Construction Employers Federation (CEF) Excellence Awards 2022.

The gala award ceremony took place on Thursday, October 6, in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast.

The ceremony returned to an in-person event following lockdown in 2020 and a virtual ceremony in 2021.

Mr Scott was presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award.

This award recognises Desmond Scott’s contribution, influence and longevity in the construction industry.

Congratulating the winners, Mark Spence, managing director of the Construction Employers Federation, said: “We have also, for the first time, introduced a Lifetime Achievement Award.

"This has been established to recognise the individual that best exemplifies dedication to the pursuit of excellence and leadership in construction throughout their career.

"In that vein, we are delighted to recognise the career of Desmond Scott, founder of Woodvale Construction, at this year’s awards.

“Desmond’s outstanding commitment and longevity in the construction industry is testament to his core values, which are rooted in family and community.

"He also has a keen sense of corporate social responsibility providing a lifetime of support to local charity and community groups.

"Above all else, Desmond has provided leadership that has carried his team through the many challenges faced by the construction industry over the last 42 years, and it is this strength, drive and ability to inspire that makes him a worthy recipient for the Lifetime Achievement award”.

Reflecting on the award Desmond commented: “it really was the honour of my lifetime.

"Returning to an in-person event and sharing the occasion with so many friends and colleagues was extra special, and I appreciate this all the more following the lockdown”

Woodvale Construction Company also scoped a second award for the Social Value Project of the Year for the Belfast City Cemetery Visitor’s Centre project.

As the construction industry faces more uncertainty following the war in Ukraine, significant subcontractor price increases, exponential material price raises and material shortages, the awards ceremony was a poignant reminder of the contribution of the sector to the Northern Ireland economy.

Woodvale Construction are currently working on several flagship Education projects including Limavady Shared Education Scheme, the first shared education campus in Northern Ireland. Works have also commenced on the Ardnashee School and College located in Derry/L’Derry.