WHETHER you love music, theatre, reading or film, the Strule Arts Centre has it all and of course, with Halloween coming up, there’s plenty of entertainment for the little ghouls in the family.

Fans of country music will enjoy ‘A Night with the Country Stars’ on Thursday, October 13 and Jimmy Buckley with Sandy Kelly.

Popular local tenor Daryl Simpson also launches his new album on Friday, October 14, while in Strule Gallery, Omagh Music Festival Exhibition continues until Saturday, October 22.

In need of relaxation? Why not try Elemental Movement Meditation with Lorraine Montague on Saturday, October 15? Lorraine will take you on a personal journey to connect with the elements, fire, earth, air, water and ether using music and movement. Elemental Movement is an active meditation where we listen to our bodies and let it move how it wants too.

There are some creepy tales by Charles Dickens in ‘Ghost of A Smile’ on Thursday, October 20, followed by Omagh Literary Weekend on Friday, October 21 featuring Derry author Neil Hegarty in conversation with Sam McBride (Belfast Telegraph).

For the Festival Book Club, Olivia Fitzsimmons discusses her debut novel ‘The Quiet Whispers Never Stop’ and two of Northern Ireland's leading contemporary writers, Wendy Erskine and Adrian Duncan discuss the novel and the short story.

To end the festival weekend, enjoy the Irish Premiere of local man Colin Broderick's 'A Bend in the River', which was beautifully shot in Tyrone.

Let the wee ones go wild on Saturday, October 22. 'Born to be Wild' will have the kids up singing and dancing as Henrietta the Hippo sets out on an adventure through the jungle and is joined by some new friends along the way.

There is also some great workshops for the kids in the run up to Halloween. For the techie kids they will enjoy leaning the basics of coding at the Minecraft Halloween Spookfest.

For the kids that love baking and decorating there is 'Creepy Cupcakes' on Saturday, October 29. This cupcake decorating workshop will introduce the skills and techniques for creating amazing scary cupcakes.

Whatever age you are and whatever floats your boat you’ll be sure to have a great time at Strule Arts Centre.

For more information and to book, please go to https://struleartscentre

.co.uk/whats-on/