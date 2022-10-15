Omagh Volunteer Centre receives over £450,000 to deliver new project for older people

THE National Lottery Community Fund have awarded a grant of £455,851.76 to Omagh Volunteer Centre to deliver a new project, “Beyond the Call” for older people aged 60 and over living in the areas of Omagh, Fermanagh and Strabane.

'Beyond the Call' is a partnership project between Omagh Volunteer Centre and Strabane Community Project building on the success of their original project The B-Friend Hub, and feedback from older people, volunteers and the wider community.

It will offer a range of tailored services including telephone, home and buddy befriending, information, signposting and connecting to local activities and services, events, community-based training as well as a variety of volunteering opportunities.

The official launch of the project took place on Thursday of last week at Mahon’s Hotel, Irvinestown where Monica Coyle, Chairperson of Omagh Volunteer Centre thanked the National Lottery Community Fund once again for a further significant injection of funding for the continued delivery of services needed to enhance the lives of older people across the areas.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director, The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We are delighted to fund Beyond The Call to help reduce loneliness and isolation and make a positive difference to many older people’s lives. I’d like to congratulate Omagh Volunteer Centre staff and volunteers on this, and we look forward to hearing about the difference this project will make over the next three years.

“We continue to support organisations as they face current challenges and will work to ensure that funding reaches those who need it as quickly as possible. If a group has an idea for funding that could benefit their community, please get in touch with us at The National Lottery Community Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, over £30 million is raised for good causes like this across the UK”

Speaking after the event, project client Tommy McDermott said “It was wonderful to attend this very special event and I am very happy that the support from the B-Friend Hub team will continue as I would be lost without them.”

Officially launching the new project, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chairperson, Barry McElduff, congratulated Omagh Volunteer Centre on securing the further funding to support older people across the district, thanked all of the volunteers and wished continued success to everyone involved.

For more information about the services offered by Beyond the Call, and the volunteering opportunities please contact Geraldine Keys, project manager at managergk@omaghvolunteercentre.org or telephone 028 8224 0772.

This vital project could not be delivered without the support of the National Lottery Players.