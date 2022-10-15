The Saviours of Soul - The Committed prepare for INF debut!

A BIG night of music and dance is expected on November 5, at the INF Omagh when 10 of Omagh's finest musicians will join forces to pay tribute to 'The Commitments'.

One of the founding members of 'The Committed', Conor Keyes, told the Tyrone Constitution of how this group was only supposed to be a one-time thing for charity, but with such a great reaction and support they decided to do more shows!

"Initially, we were only doing one gig and it was a charity fundraiser for Omagh Community House in December 2018," said Conor.

"We received such a great reception we decided to make it an annual event at Christmas time. COVID cancelled our 2020 show and delayed our 2021 show, so this year we decided to add more shows and continue the trend on into 2023.

"Myself and Aidan Dunphy (drums) had a conversation in Summer 2018 about putting together a tribute to The Commitments (a fictional band from the book/film of the same name).

"The band in the film had 10 members, and we wanted to do the same, so that we could be a true tribute act for the greatest band that never existed!

"Aidan got to work on filling the remaining positions of the band and The Committed was formed.

Following the success of previous years, the greatest Commitments tribute act Omagh has ever produced return for a night of soul music like no other.

And what sets them apart from anyone else is the love of soul music, whether it’s Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett or The Marvelettes, the songs have a feel-good factor that only soul music has.

The other major factor is that they are a 10-piece band with amazingly talented musicians and a clatter of great songs.

When you add all of that to an under-used iconic music hall; you’ve got the recipe for a night like no other.

Although performing the same classic songs, the line-up has changed slightly this year due to some members living in England and personal commitments.

"Along with myself on lead vocals and Aidan Dunphy on drums, we have Jerome McGlynn (guitar), Stevie Chesters (bass), Brendan Bradley (saxophone), Michelle Owens, Emma Millar and Emma McLaughlin (backing vocals), Pat Campbell (keyboards) and Mark Bradley (trumpet)," Conor continued.

It will be the first time they have played in the INF after a successful stint in the Silverbirch Hotel.

"It’s our first time playing anywhere but the Silverbirch Hotel which is almost a Christmas tradition at this stage.

"We hope to play other venues outside of town next year (if we can get the logistics of transporting 10 people along with their instruments and equipment sorted out!)

"We are very much looking forward to this gig. This was one of my very first requests from the band. I’ve always said to them I want “a hot and sweaty night in the INF” and that’s what I’m hoping for.

"I’m too young to remember the showband era, but as an 18-year-old music fan, the INF Hall was one of the few places in town where you could go and see “a show”.

"The likes of Bagatelle and The Chevy's used to always put on an amazing performance and had the hall bouncing and I wanted to see if we could recreate some of that magic.

"We are working on new songs and we are very excited with our choices, some of which will be surprising to say the least," he added.

Tickets are selling fast so be sure not to be disappointed get yours now on, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/411843002507