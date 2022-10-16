Fitzgerald presses DfI to act on slip hazards in Omagh

LOCAL councillor Anne Marie Fitzgerald is pressing DfI Roads Service to address the slip hazards on footpaths within Omagh centre.

The Sinn Féin councillor said:“On Friday I held a site meeting with DFI Roads Service to press for remedial action to address the continuing slip hazards on footpaths within the town centre which are a source of numerous complaints.

“The most hazardous stretch of footpath is where High Street joins John Street where, despite the installment of the safety handrail, people are continuing to trip, slip and unfortunately on numerous instances fall whenever it becomes wet or icy because of the steepness of the gradient.

This stretch requires a ‘non slip’ surface and at the meeting I welcome that Roads Service has agreed to seek a positive way forward in getting the footpath surface rectified as soon as possible.

“At the meeting, I further raised the issue of slippy cobblestones on Main Street, outside the Court House along with the poor surface of the footpath on Market St.

“I was assured by Roads Service are taking all the issues I raised with them on board and will actively seek to redress them.”