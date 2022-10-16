Police increase patrols amid reports of anti-social behaviour and firework misuse

POLICE have vowed to further step up their patrols of Omagh town centre following reports of anti-social behaviour and fireworks being let off.

According to police, a number of plain-clothed officers, supported by uniformed colleagues have already been "on the beat" in the town, and are aiming discourage improper use of fireworks, which can have devastating and life-changing consequences.

In recent weeks the problem of fireworks misuse has become all the more pronounced locally as evenings become darker and Halloween draws nearer. However, despite NI law stating that a person cannot be in possession of or purchase fireworks without a licence, some have been seen to be breaking law, which places themselves and others in danger.

Local PSNI officers have said they will be patrolling a number of areas of Omagh which they have found to be 'hotspots' for fireworks misuse.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Omagh Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting additional patrols following reports of anti-social behaviour and fireworks being let off in a number of areas around the town.

"A number of plain clothes officers, supported by uninformed colleagues, have already been out on the beat around the town."

Following reports of fireworks misuse and anti-social behaviour, Omagh Ulster Unionist councillor, Matthew Bell, has said he is 'very concerned'.

“I am very concerned to learn of growing anti-social behaviour around Omagh," the local councillor said. "It appears that individuals are regularly releasing fireworks in a safe and improper manner, causing potential harm to themselves and innocent bystanders.

"Fireworks are not toys, they are explosives and they are dangerous, they should not and must not be used improperly. I understand the PSNI have increased the number of patrols in known areas and are actively trying to reduce this behaviour and I would like to thank the PSNI for their efforts”

Meanwhile, West Tyrone MLA., Tom Buchanan, has called on young people undertaking anti-social behaviour to instead channel their energy into helping the elderly within the community.

"We are getting to that time of year when fireworks are being off, both legally and illegally," he said. "Undoubtedly, this is going to cause concerns for elderly people and people living on their own. Recently I have met with the PSNI to discuss a number of issues, and the issue of 'Halloween pranks', including letting off fireworks in an irresponsible way and throwing things at windows was on the agenda.

"I welcome the fact that police are taking a lead on this issue and have vowed to up their patrols. The folk that are doing this need to realise that it is only causing fear and terror amongst the elderly and vulnerable in our community. Loud noises, bright lights and bangs only service to frighten and cause concern. Those who are insistent on doing this need to refrain and pull back.

"In my opinion, the people who are committing these acts would much better engaging their time in going out and finding ways to help elderly people, instead of terrorising them. This would bring a much greater community spirit at this time of the year.

"I would urge anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour in the coming weeks, and in particular fireworks misuse, to immediately contact police."