Tyrone brothers have made their mark on traditional music scene

A MUSICAL family from Tyrone have featured on the fourth series of TG4’s Ceol ón Chlann series, which explores six famous Irish musical families who have brought their music to the four corners of the world.

The series gives an insight into the musical journey that each family has taken and the influence of previous generations on their family’s musical heritage, including the Hayden family from rural Tyrone.

Cathal and Stephen Hayden grew up in Pomeroy, situated in a rural heartland. They learned music in the family bar under the watchful eye of their father John, himself a fine banjo player.

Cathal is one of the biggest names on the traditional music circuit to-day. His recordings, whether solo or in collaboration with the acclaimed Four Men and a Dog or Máirtín O’Connor Trio, and more recently with Christy Moore, have become standard bearers for emerging musicians over the last twenty years.

Described as one the foremost fiddle and Banjo players of his generation, his long-awaited debut banjo CD ‘Hooked on Banjo’ was launched in 2016 to great acclaim.

Siobhan Long from the Irish Times described it as "a force to be reckoned with, complex and elegant in equal measure and a very fine snapshot of a musician in full swing".

Christy Moore shares a similar opinion - "a beautiful album with tunes carefully chosen to form a perfect mixture of old and new".

Stephen Hayden, brother of Cathal, is regarded as one of the finest fiddle players of his generation.

He first rose to fame as the fiddle player in energetic trad band Upstairs in a Tent, over 20 years ago. In more recent times Stephen has performed as a guest with bands such as the Mairtin O’Connor Trio and Four Men and a Dog, before coming a full-time member of the 'Dogs'.

Other families featured in the series include The Smyth Family (Seán, Breda & Cora Smyth - Lúnasa, Lord of the Dance), The Dillon’s (Cara Dillon & Mary Dillon), The Glackins (Paddy, Kevin & Doireann), Muintir Uí Cheannabháin (Pól Ó Ceannabháin & Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin), and The Vallely’s (Buille, Lúnasa), famous Irish families who have brought Irish traditional music across the globe.

The series is narrated by Pádraigín Ní Uallacháin and features many of Ireland’s most respected musicians and broadcasters including: Cara Dillon, Cathal Hayden, Daniel O’Donnell, Matt Molloy, Máirtín O’Connor, Lynette Fay, John Francis Flynn, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Mary Dillon, Paddy Glackin, Kevin Glackin, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, Seán Smyth, Breda Smyth, Cora Smyth, Gino Lupari, Alan Kelly, Áine Hensey, Niall Vallely, Caoimhín Vallely, Neil Martin, Brian Mullen and many more!

This series was produced by Táin Media for TG4 and funded by Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund (ILBF).

Previous episodes can be watched at nasc.tg4.tv/

