Court grants final extension for police to question Omagh murder suspect

A COURT has granted a further, final extension for detectives to continue questioning a man arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Omagh.

Police responded to an incident shortly before midnight on Sunday, October 16, after receiving reports of a man armed with a machete outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area of the town.

The victim, fifty-three-year-old Paul Brown was tending to his son who had sustained severe injuries to his hands.

At some point Mr Brown “became unresponsive” and he was taken to South West Acute Hospital where he passed away a short time later.

His son was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital then transferred to the Ulster Hospital where he underwent specialist surgery.

During an application for further extension at Strabane Magistrates Court this morning, a detective constable from the PSNI Major Investigations Team explained Mr Brown was celebrating his birthday in an Omagh bar with his son.

An incident broke out between the suspect and Mr Brown’s son while in the bar which was broken up.

It is believed they went to the suspect’s home from which he allegedly emerged brandishing a machete and a hatchet, and the Brown’s left.

The suspect is then alleged to have arrived in Slievecoole Park and the incident occurred.

He made off in the immediate aftermath and the area was searched without success. However he then returned to the scene and was arrested on suspicion of murder, grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon.

The detective said “Extensive enquiries have been conducted and blood sample results are being analysed by Forensics Services, the results of which are due today.”

It was further explained the son was only able to provide a statement on Wednesday (20 October) due to his surgery.

The detective added: “The suspect has so far refused to provide the PIN for a phone police believe is his, which was found at the scene. This is delaying matters. In addition, he has had several periods of sickness while in custody and is due to be seen again by a police doctor, and this has also slowed interviews.”

A defence solicitor confirmed there was no objection to the application.

District Judge Alana McSorley granted an extension for a further 24 hours by which time the suspect must be charged or released.