Derg builder takes top accolades at NHBC awards for a second year in a row!

SITE manager Sam Sayers of S&DS Construction has been awarded for a second year in a row at NHBC Pride in the job 2022 Regional Awards for their site at Mount Bernard Rise in Castlederg.

Organised by NHBC, the UK’s leading new homes warranty and insurance provider, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers who have achieved the very highest standards in house building. It is the most highly regarded competition in the house-building industry and a prestigious benchmark for exceptional site managers.

The judging for the Awards is rigorous, with each site manager assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Judges said Sam has become obsessed with high quality standards, meticulous attention to detail is evident everywhere on his development and expressed the perfection on site at plastering and second fix joinery was the best they had seen.

Followed by that judges commented that some may say Sam has developed OCD in producing homes of such high quality, which if you know Sam, is very true!

The competition has three categories for different sized businesses: small, medium, and large house builders, Sam collected the regional award for Northern Ireland and Isle of man in the small builder category who register up to 50 new homes a year, competing against over 8000 other site managers in the UK.

Sam also collected two other awards on the night which were the Quality award and Seal of excellence, along with his foreman, Karol Dolan, Site Manager Quality award winner for his Development at Newtownsaville Road, Eskra.

Sam who is also the managing director explained that he loves the adrenaline of building and watching the progress right from groundworks to the very final handover stages. This is a highly regarded moment of Sam’s career to be recognised for his high standards and keen to mention to all the S&DS team, he has said they are some of the best trades men that he has ever worked with.

“I am so lucky to have such loyal employees and subcontractors which makes a great team”.

Sam attended the awards night in the Culloden Estate and Spa hotel along with 20 others from his team and has said the thrill of winning would not have been the same without them all being there.

Sam will now go forward to compete for the ultimate prize in house building, a Pride in the Job Supreme Award. The winners will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London in January 2023.

The exclusive Mount Bernard Rise development in Castlederg, County Tyrone, offers luxury family homes with the option of four bedroom detached, three or four bedroom semi-detached. Houses are completed with a high specification turnkey finish including luxury en-suites, walk-in wardrobe areas, tarmac driveway, boundary fencing and private back gardens.

Finely crafted and beautiful homes purchasers can benefit from the security, efficiency and of course a ten-year warranty from NHBC. Elegant interior finishes and contemporary style windows to enjoy the natural sunlight Mount Bernard Rise offers the perfect fusion of substance and style for all homebuyers. New releases are coming in 2023!

S&DS Construction has several ongoing developments now, including the Phase Three at Mount Bernard Rise, Castlederg; Crevenagh Hall, Omagh; Newtownsaville Road Development and Dooish Meadows, Drumquin