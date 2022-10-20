Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

There will be a new leadership contest held next week, she said in a short speech in Downing Street. Her successor will be the third Prime Minister this year.

She entered Number 10 on September 6, with her resignation making her one of the shortest-serving Prime Ministers in history.

Just days after her appointment she led the public in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, her term in office has been mired in controversy. She appointed Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor, who announced a range of changes to try and grow the UK economy. It led to financial chaos and he was sacked.

She then appointed Jeremy Hunt on Friday as the new Chancellor and he junked most of the growth plan in order to reassure the markets.

Ms Truss then came under renewed pressure yesterday after Suella Braverman resigned as Home Secretary after she sent an confidential document from her own personal email account.

Last night there was a chaotic vote on fracking which led to fury amid the methods used to get MPs to vote with the government.

During her speech she said that she had arrived in the job at a time of "great economic and international instability".

However, she added: "I recognise... given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has reacted by demanding that a general election is held “now”.