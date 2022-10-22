Over £500,000 of damage caused in Beragh shed blaze

A LOCAL man has praised the swift action of farmers and neighbours who assisted the Fire Service in extinguishing a large blaze that broke out in one of his sheds.

On Thursday of last week, firefighters from three different counties, as well as a number of local farmers with a fleet of tractor and slurry tankers, fought a blaze at Richard Hawke's yard on the Moylagh Road, which broke out at around 5pm.

And while the devastating blaze is estimated to have caused over £500,000 worth of damage to the shed, tools, machinery and bales of hay and straw, Richard it was a "miracle" that the fire didn't spread to the other adjoining sheds.

This was, he said, due to the tireless help of surrounding neighbours, who kept water in steady supply via several tractors and slurry tankers long into the night.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) sent appliances from Fintona, Belleek, Clougher, Dungannon and Castlederg, as well as Aerial Appliances from Northland and Portadown Fire Stations.

After several hours fighting the blaze, the incident was classed as 'dealt with' by 3.47am on Friday morning, and is being treated as 'accidental' by NIFRS.

Following the unexpected blaze, the cause of which is yet to be determined, Richard has extended particular thanks to local farmers and neighbours who quickly came to the rescue with their machinery.

"I have to say, where it not for the quick thinking of local farmers and neighbours it would have been so much worse," he told the Tyrone Constitution. "The fire broke out at around 5pm and spread so quickly - we still don't know the cause.

"A neighbour was first on the scene, and he was afraid that there was someone in the shed. Thankfully no-one was caught up in it.

"In no time at all, the farmers around me where on the ball. Men who were involved in slurry turned up with their tractors and tankers and fell to it immediately. They drew tanker loads of water all evening and did all they could to get it under control.

"Truthfully, it is a miracle it didn't spread to the adjoining sheds. Both the local farmers and the Fire Brigade made sure to keep the adjoining sheds wetted to prevent this and this proved crucial.

"While the Fire Service did all they could, water supply was an issue for them, so having local farmers on hand to draw water in was a life-saver. I am so incredibly grateful to all of those who came to help."

And while Richard is counting his lucky stars that the fire didn't spread to the adjoining sheds, he is at the same time counting the cost of what was lost.

Among the items scorched beyond repair was the shed itself, estimated to be worth £300,000, thousands of pounds worth of hay and straw bales, several pieces of agricultural equipment, and countless tools.

"There was a great deal of damage caused," Richard explained. "It could cost up to £300,000 to replace the shed, which was 90-foot long by around 55-foot wide.

"There was also a few lorry loads of straw and hay totally destroyed, as well as equipment. Well over £60,000 of tools alone have been lost. The damage could be well over £500,000 when everything is taken into account.

"But, the important thing is no-one was hurt or killed. That is all that matters at the end of the day. Animal feed, equipment, a shed - it can all be replaced. But you can't replace a life."