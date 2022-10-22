Standing ovation for Omagh tenor Daryl Simpson at new album launch night

THERE was a much deserved standing ovation for Omagh tenor, Daryl Simpson, and guests at the end of his new album launch concert in the town’s Strule Arts Centre.

Aptly titled ‘Reflections’ the album features 10 songs representing some of the different shades of music that Daryl has come to love and which he grew up enjoying.

“Each of them has a special meaning and although most are well known, I hope that I have brought a little of me to the listening experience,” said Daryl on the album sleeve.

That listening experience was certainly much enjoyed by those attending Friday night’s concert, at which Daryl was joined on stage by talented singer - and musician, Brian McGrane, co-producer of the album, and Plunkett D McGartland who excelled on fiddle and keyboard.

As a concert opener Daryl’s beautiful rendition of ‘Annie’s Song’ set the tone for a most relaxing first half of the concert which featured many of the songs on the new recording. That was songs like ‘Help me make it through the night’, ‘Brown eyed girl’ and ‘Will you still love me tomorrow?’

On a poignant note Daryl dedicated ‘Lullaby (Goodbye my angel)’ to the victims of the Creeslough explosion tragedy in Co Donegal in which 10 lives were lost.

The Omagh-born singer is perhaps best known throughout Ireland and across the world as a member of the much-loved Celtic Tenors.

But he is also known as the brainchild behind the formation of Omagh Community Youth Choir some 24 years ago in the wake of the Omagh bomb atrocity, of August 15, 1998. The choir brought together young people from across the community divide to sing in perfect harmony.

And so it was very appropriate and to Daryl’s obvious delight that the latest choir line-up should play its part at the album launch taking to the stage and giving an enthusiastic and uplifting performance.

It was the more impressive considering many of the members had only joined the choir after auditions in recent weeks.

During the second half of the concert which moved up a notch there was a special guest appearance by Des Willoughby, from Co Wicklow, a good friend of Daryl’s over the years and who sang at his wedding to Louise (nee Rainey) who was present at the concert with two of the couple’s little children and to whom the star of the show paid special mention.

The guest crooner’s marvellous voice added greatly to the occasion and his contribution was much appreciated by the audience, particularly when he and Daryl joined forces.

There have been many sons of Omagh who have made their mark on the music scene over the years – with Daryl surely among the best of them.

Little wonder then his performance and that of his guests got a standing ovation from the large audience.

As an encore and to round of the evening all on stage joined in a rousing rendition of the Irish rugby team anthem ‘Ireland’s Call’.

Some of those present went home clutching a copy of the new album ‘Reflections’ – but all left the venue, including visitors from Australia and the USA, on a fine autumnal night ‘reflecting’ on what had been two-and-a-half hours of truly stellar entertainment.

