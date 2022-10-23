Omagh business scoops 'Excellence in Independent Retail 2022' award

INDUSTRY leaders Creative Stone & Tile, Omagh, enjoyed a night of celebration at the annual Tile Association awards, held recently in Birmingham.

Widely regarded as the most coveted industry accolade, tile companies from across the UK and Ireland competed against each other in recognition of their superior products and service within the industry.

Upon receiving the award, Creative Stone and Tile founders Rosie and Paul Bryan commented: “We are proud to have won four previous TTA awards, but winning the '2022 Excellence in Independent Retail' award, was such a personal recognition for us, as it’s not an award for a specific project or product, but an award for the best Tile showroom across the UK & Ireland!

"It is a testimony to our showroom in Omagh, to the personal experience that our customers compliment us on, to our staff members and is a fitting endorsement of our superior Italian products and in-house tile design service.”

Creative Stone & Tile is a business founded on a strong creative partnership. Husband and wife team, Paul and Rosie Bryan started their business in 2006. Together they combine their diverse skillset to offer an experienced and energetic service that compliments every project - guaranteeing a perfect and unique finished result.

Their two-storey showroom in Omagh is an impressive and energetic studio that is designed to inspire. Enhanced by a bright and calm ambience, the client is guided by the artistic input from the creative team offering an architectural design hub to architects, designers and clients alike.

The unique collection of Italian tiles and surfaces are unlike any other offered under the one roof, with the company hand-selecting from only the best. Working with over fifty of the leading Italian tile manufacturers, the most innovative products are showcased; from large porcelain slabs, to wood and stone porcelain tiles that look and feel like the real thing; tiles inspired by fabrics from Italy’s leading fashion houses, to cutting-edge industrial design products including terrazzo and luxury metals.

Along with their cutting-edge showroom and unique product portfolio, their customers testify to a creative journey that is complemented by an excellent level of service.

With almost 30 years’ experience in the tile industry, London-born Paul is also a graduate from The Interior Design Institute, London.

Alongside Rosie, a qualified senior project manager with over 20 years’ project experience, the team are passionate about design, constantly keeping up to date with the latest trends by visiting Milan and Bologna to handpick products that complement their brand. Much of consultation time is spent with the team helping each client to develop and refine their design concept, complimented by a true technical understanding of the products they offer.

The annual TTA awards is a statement of distinction in the wall and floor tiling industry with high levels of achievement necessary within financial, technical and service standards.

Creative Stone & Tile are delighted with their success and look forward to welcoming clients through their doors to present all newly launched collections.

