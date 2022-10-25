Council cancels Halloween fireworks display

Tuesday 25 October 2022

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council’s Halloween fireworks event, which was due to take place in Enniskillen and Omagh on Monday, has been cancelled. 

In a statement issued today, a spokesperson for council said: "Given the scale of the immediate financial pressures on the council, together with the wider cost-of-living crisis, the council has been required to re-prioritise its budgets to ensure that it can meet its core financial obligations. 

"The council is aware of the challenges households face in the coming months and is ​undertaking a wider review of budgets and is working with its statutory partners, local support organisations, and charities to develop schemes to support ​residents in our district through the cost-of-living crisis. 

"The council recognises that the decision to cancel the Halloween fireworks events is disappointing, but it is reflective of the very challenging financial environment in which we are operating."

