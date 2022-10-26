Four arrests for drink-driving in Omagh weekend night patrol

A LOCAL councillor has said he was "shocked" to learn of four separate drink-driving arrests in the Omagh area at the weekend.

According to local police, they arrested four drink drivers between 11pm on Saturday night and 4am on Sunday morning - a time when many attend local clubs and public houses.

And each of the four drivers greatly exceeded the prescribed 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath limit, with readings of 49, 48, 80 and 87. As a result, they were arrested, and will appear in court in due course.

The incident follows another arrest for drink-driving in the Kesh area on Thursday, October 20, when as part of a proactive patrol, police located a driver who blew close to three times the legal limit.

The individual has since been charged to court for numerous motoring offences.

Speaking following the Omagh incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Thankfully none of these drivers had been involved in an accident. All were stopped by police due to the standard of their driving and with the legal limit being 35 all four can expect to find themselves in court in due course. If you drink and drive you will get caught - it’s just a matter of time."

Ulster Unionist councillor, Matthew Bell, welcomed the PSNI arrests, and hopes that it will be "a lesson" for those thinking about drinking and driving.

“I was shocked to learn that 4 drink drivers were caught over the weekend by the PSNI, with two having a blood alcohol level twice over the legal limit.

"Drink driving not only endangers your own life but the lives of everyone else using the roads.

"Well done to the PSNI for remaining vigilant on this issue and I hope this serves as a lesson to any else who thinks they can drink and drive."