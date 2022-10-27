Fermanagh and Omagh District Council holds mini job fair

FERMAMNAGH and Omagh District Council and the Department for Communities recently hosted a Mini Jobs Fair in Fermanagh Lakeland Forum where employers and prospective employees had the opportunity to discuss potential career prospects.

A total of 30 exhibitors from a wide range of industry sectors including public sector, hospitality, manufacturing, childcare and other employability support organisations attended on the day. The employers availed of the opportunity to promote current vacancies and to raise their profile among prospective employees who may consider career opportunities with them in the future.

Speaking at the event, many of the exhibitors highlighted that the Jobs Fair enabled them to reach a wider audience and help people to recognise the key skills they have which were transferrable to a variety of careers.

Throughout the afternoon, almost 200 prospective employees attended the Fair to take advantage of being able to speak directly to employers to find out about current vacancies, learn more about the various employers and identify career opportunities which they may not have considered previously.

Many of the attendees at the event welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with employers face to face stating that they gained greater insight into the companies and the job roles on offer. A number of attendees highlighted the benefit of the Jobs Fair and the importance of having more events of this kind in the future.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council would encourage anyone looking for job opportunities to visit company websites regularly or contact your local Jobs and Benefits Office.

This event was supported by the Fermanagh and Omagh Labour Market Partnership through funding from the Department for Communities.