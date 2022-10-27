Cash and drugs seized during property search in Omagh

DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Organised Crime Branch have seized a number of items following a search at a property in the Omagh area on Wednesday, October 26.

A 34-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the search has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Detective Inspector McCamley said: "This search was part of a proactive policing operation led by detectives from Organised Crime Branch, Mahon Road.

"With the assistance of our colleagues in Tactical Support Group, we seized a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs, cash, electrical items and drugs paraphernalia.

"Stopping the illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police and we reply on the local community to help us.

"If you have any information which could assist you, you can call us directly in confidence on 101 or via the online reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111."