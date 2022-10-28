Man dies after crash involving tractor and car

POLICE have confirmed a man has died after a crash involving a tractor and a car.

The incident happened on the Curr Road, Beragh, yesterday (Thursday), October 27 shortly before 8pm.

PSNI Inspector Scott Fallis said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service received and responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision between a tractor and a car in the Curr Road area just before 7.55pm.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam footage, contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1731 of 27/10/22."