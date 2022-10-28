'THRIVE' cancer programme for young women

A NEW six-week programme aimed at young women who have had a breast cancer diagnosis is beginning next week.

THRIVE is a six-session programme which runs once a week and is led by a Cancer Focus NI facilitator with an emphasis on health and wellbeing.

A spokesperson for Derry Well Women said: "It is designed for younger women who have had a breast cancer diagnosis and are ready to begin to ‘THRIVE’.

"The programme is packed with tools and techniques to help you reflect on where you are now and how you might want to move forward in a positive way.

"It will provide a safe space for you to share your story, if you feel comfortable doing so, with other women who have had similar experiences to you.

"Sessions will include goal setting, exploration of common emotions, managing different types of thinking, managing stress and boundaries, values and needs recognition and consideration of physical health."

This six-week programme is for young women aged 20 to 50 who have had a breast cancer diagnosis and will be delivered in Derry Well Women, 17 Queen Street, Derry, BT48 7EQ, from Friday, November 4 at 10.30am to 12.30pm.

"To register for a place please contact Derry Well Women on 02871 360777," the spokesperson added.