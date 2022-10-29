Case for new school build presented to Minister during Castlederg High visit

THE case for a new-build on the back significant pupil growth was at the forefront of discussion during a recent ministerial visit to Castlederg High School.

On Thursday last, Michelle McIlveen MLA, Education Minister, paid a visit to the high-performing secondary school on the Castlegore Road, and received a warm welcome from staff, pupils and governors.

This visit was the result of a longstanding invitation made by Mr Edward Stevenson, chairman of the Board of Governors and the principal, Mrs Susan Wilson.

Ms McIlveen was treated to a very special lunch created and presented by the pupils who are studying hospitality and contemporary cuisine courses, and then enjoyed a presentation by pupils from the relatively new 'Eco Team'.

The Eco Team were keen to explain all their activities to promote a better environment, including their Green Flag Award they achieved this year - and they even presented her with a special gift of a coaster made from recycled beech from old library chairs and mahogany from the old changing room benches, that are currently being upgraded!

Ms McIlveen also met members of the student Senior Leadership Team, who gave her insight into the quality of education on Castlederg High School, and explained the reasons why the school needs a more formal plan regarding school infrastructure is needed going forward.

The school has been producing much higher than average results at GCSE and A Level, and has seen pupil numbers grow significantly in recent years. During the visit the Board of Governors chairman, was keen to discuss the future plans for the school, including the prospect of a new build.

Speaking during her visit, Ms McIlveen said she was "very impressed" with what she had seen at the school, and she could clearly see that Castlederg High School was providing a very high standard of education for young people in the area.

And while she did explain that she had a limited amount of time left in office, she has encouraged the chairman, principal and the Board of Governors to liaise with DE and EA to work on a viable plan for the future.

Speaking to the Tyrone Constitution, Ms McIlveen said the growth of Castlederg High School is "something to be celebrated" and that she is "committed" to the infrastructure of rural schools.

"Since I came into office I have been committed at looking at the infrastructure of rural schools," she said. "This is set amid a backdrop of huge under-investment for decades, and as a result we do have an aging infrastructure.

"In March past I made an announcement for Post Primary Schools, and I would encourage schools like Castlederg High School to work with the Education Authority to ensure that if there are any school enhancement programmes, or major capital schemes coming forward, that they are well placed and prepared for that."

Mrs McIlveen added: "Looking around Castlederg High School today has been a real vote of confidence for rural schools everywhere, and speaking with the principal, staff and pupils has been a pleasure.

"The growth of Castlederg High School is something to be celebrated, and it is a sure sign of a really good school - people want to come here."