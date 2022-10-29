Highly respected Tyrone figure recognised for contribution to piping in NI

ONE of Tyrone's most highly respected figures in pipe band circles has officially been recognised for his contribution to piping in Northern Ireland.

Mr Jackie Hamilton, from Omagh, gave a lifetime's service to pipe bands, both as tutor and pipe major, and fittingly he has been honoured by the NI branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association on the 35th anniversary of his proudest moment.

It was back in 1987 that Eden Pipe Band under pipe major David Caldwell and pipe sergeant Jackie swept the boards in Grade 2 of the World Championships at Bellahouston Park, Glasgow.

In a letter recognising Jackie's devoted service, Mr George Ussher, chairman of RSPBANI, said it was time to salute one of piping's stalwarts.

"On the occasion of Eden Pipe Band's anniversary of their all-conquering Championship achievement, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch would like to praise you, Mr Jackie Hamilton, for your services to pipe bands," Mr Ussher said.

"RSPBANI recognise the lifetime of service you have given from your early days in Omagh True Blues through to the latter part of your career with Eden Pipe Band."

He acknowledged a few "outstanding milestones" from the formation of Eden back in 1970; Jackie taking over as PM four years later on promotion to Grade 3; him guiding the band to the Grade 3 Cowal Championships and Champion of Champions title in 1976; and leading Eden to third in the Worlds Grade 2 in 1978, behind McNeillstown and Boghall & Bathgate. But the best was yet to come.

Mr Ussher continued: "In the early 80's you handed over the reins to pipe major David Caldwell but your influence remained within the band as pipe sergeant.

"Eden capturing the Worlds Grade 2 title in 1987 was the culmination of years of dedication by several band members but none more so than yourself, who was the catalyst for Eden's rise to the top.

"Following on from the successes, the band's promotion to compete in Grade 1 may only have been short-lived but it is still such an achievement to compete against the finest bands in the world.

"It is time to salute one of the stalwarts - thank you Jackie."

On the anniversary of Eden's finest hour, Jackie watched the 2022 Worlds online as Richard Parkes celebrated a record breaking 13th Grade 1 victory in charge of Field Marshal Montgomery. But the events of 35 years previous were never far away.

"It brought back a lot of memories and it's nice to have them," said Jackie, who was honoured by former colleagues at a tribute lunch in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.

"I've had a great time in pipe bands and have made many true friends," added Jackie, now officially retired at 81.

"I was really humbled by the generosity and thoughtfulness of the gifts I received, something I will treasure for the rest of my days."