Clanabogan YFC celebrate 75 years in style!

SOME 200 members, past members, friends and supporters attended an extra special function to mark 75 years of Clanabogan YFC in style!

The event, which took place at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, marked the much-anticipated milestone for the club, which, like many other Young Farmers' Clubs, was founded in the 1940s.

Since then, the club has celebrated numerous achievements and seen countless members pass through, each enjoying the wealth of opportunities and experiences offered by the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster (YFCU).

Currently, the club is going from strength-to-strength with an active committee, regular meet ups and outings, and participation in many YFC competitions and events.

The night was an opportunity to reflect on the rich history of support that has made the club what it is today. Around 200 friends, family, current club members, past members and other Tyrone Young Farmers Clubs attended, and it was a chance to think back on the many opportunities, and of course, laughs, shared by the club community over the years.

Speaking following the immensely successful event, a spokesperson from Clanabogan YFC extended thanks for the 'overwhelming support' shown.

"On behalf of the club they would like to thank the overwhelming support given on the night and a massive thanks must go to the generosity of the businesses who sponsored the new club tops, and the businesses who gave sponsorship and donated raffle prizes.

"A word of thanks must also go to the Silverbirch Hotel who supplied a great meal and great service on the night."