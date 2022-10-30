There's something for everyone this Autumn at the Strule Arts Centre

It’s the time of year for spooky, spine tingling events and half term holidays so why not bring the whole family to Dracula the Panto on Monday October 31?

"Enjoy an afternoon of slapstick comedy in full irresistibly scary fun in true panto style," said a spokesperson for the Strule.

"Keep the kids entertained on a Saturday morning with ‘Crafty Kids’. Kids aged from five to 11 years can enjoy this four-week course where they will have so much fun learning new skills (decorating plates, making bags), they’ll be kept busy until Christmas.

"Adults need fun too, so to get ready for your night out with Jimmy Buckley and Sandy Kelly on Thursday, November 3, why not come along (and bring a friend) to the weekly jiving class starting on Thursday, October 27.

"The recent Life Drawing class was in such demand that a new four-week course ‘Drawing the Living Figure’ starts on Friday, November 4.

"We have back-to-back comedy on November 4 and 5. Kicking off on Friday night with ‘Orange is the New Green’ written by Strabane native, Ronan Boyle and Niall Blee. The play takes a hilarious new look at the life of “Norn Iron’s” only catholic Orangeman! On the Saturday night the hilarious comedy ‘Sorry For Your Loss’, written by Garry Gamble will be on stage. Enjoy the craic as two-sisters fight to see who is going to get their uncle’s inheritance.

"Wind back the years and bring back the brilliant memories of Ireland’s premier comedy showband, Clubsound on Saturday, November 19.

"Enjoy an evening with gifted musicians as they play Glen Millar, traditional folk songs, or their tribute to the super B’s – The Beachboys.

"Monday, November 21 is a must for anyone interested in photography. The renowned Doug Allan will be in Strule to talk about his work as the cameraman from David Attenborough’s ’The Blue Planet’.

"Doug looks back over his successes and setbacks during 35 years of natural history film making. Part retrospective, the show is also Doug’s perspective on climate change and its impacts on the world’s wild places.

"See the world through the creativity of 126 young prize winners from across the island of Ireland in the 68th Texaco Children’s Art Exhibition, including three prizewinners from County Tyrone. The exhibition opens at 12 noon on Thursday, October 27 and runs until Saturday, November 26. Strule Gallery is open from 9.30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Admission is free."

To book, please go to https://struleartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/ or call Box Office 028 8224 7831.