Budding Tyrone artists encouraged to submit their masterpieces for new initiative

RENOWNED artist, Terry Bradley, is launching a new art initiative to drive fresh talent and creativity among young people in Northern Ireland.

The inaugural Bradley Art Prize, which is backed by leading local business Radius Connect Solutions, will run across the current academic year with a deadline for submissions by 31 March 2023. The competition is open to young people across two age categories, from 14 to 18 and from 19 to 23 years.

Judged by an esteemed panel of critics including Terry Bradley himself, along with wife Ashley Forsythe Bradley, award-winning Northern Irish writer and producer Martin Brennan and Aodhán Connolly, Director of European Division and Head of Office at the NI Executive in Brussels, shortlisted artists will be announced in early June, with two winners selected at the end of the month.

With a total prize value of over £2,000 up for grabs, the winners of each category will both receive a £350 cash prize with two runners up in each category receiving £150 each. The school and college affiliated with each of the two winners will also receive art materials to the value of £350.

As part of the top prize, two winning artists will have their work framed and proudly displayed in the esteemed Bradley Gallery in Victoria Square, Belfast, for a week-long exhibition, including a launch night for friends and family in August.

The winning artwork will then be showcased at the Northern Ireland Executive Office in Brussels’ European Quarter as part of a major initiative designed to encourage more young people to consider turning their love of art into a long-term career, offering local artists the chance to display their work internationally.

Terry Bradley, who began his stellar, self-taught art career at the age of 14, said: “Learning through the arts is an enriching experience that inspires creativity, self-expression, thought and conversation and I’m delighted to be able to support our next generation of talent with a range of compelling reasons to elevate and promote their work locally and internationally.

Our inaugural Terry Bradley Art Prize has been carefully designed to show more young people what it’s like to be a professional artist and how to build a long-lasting career in an area that needs confidence and passion to succeed, and I encourage everyone to get involved.”

Bradley’s outstanding artistic endeavours have taken him around the world in a 40 year-long career which includes a series of exhibitions in Dublin, Belfast, London, Spain and New York.

“My work as an artist is an incredible joy and a privilege, and I’m delighted to share my experience with the next generation of talented artists. I’m also grateful to Radius Connect for their support,” Terry said.

Stephen McQuoid, director, Ireland at Radius Connect Solutions, said: “Radius has a longstanding commitment to supporting young people, innovation, ambition and success and we are proud to be joining with one of Northern Ireland’s best-known and talented artists to lead an initiative that confidently delivers on this ambition.

"The inaugural Terry Bradley Art Prize represents an exceptional opportunity for our aspiring artists and our future-focused school leaders to get directly involved in a ground-breaking initiative designed to inspire, promote artistic success and kick-start careers.”

Aspiring artists can enter the Bradley Art Prize by submitting up to four high-resolution images of original artwork along with a personal statement to the Terry Bradley website – www.terrybradley.com - to be in with a chance of winning the coveted prize.