Major campaign launched calling for reopening of key local railways

A CAMPAIGN has been launched calling for the reopening of two key railways in the west of Ulster that were closed in the 1950s and '60s.

Rail lobby ‘Into The West’ campaigns for the improvement and expansion of rail across counties Tyrone, Londonderry, Fermanagh and Donegal.

It is almost 60 years since trains last ran on the Great Northern line between Londonderry and Portadown - with stops including Strabane, Omagh and Dungannon.

The line was controversially closed in 1965 - in a decision that ended a century of rail access for Tyrone and Donegal, and stripped the west of NI of most of its infrastructure.

The closure also severed a vital link between Dublin and the north-west of the island, and ushered in decades of car dependency.

In response, 'Into The West' have therefore launched a major campaign that seeks to turn that aspiration into a reality.

They are calling for the restoration of what they have christened ‘The North West Rail Corridor’ - which combines two former rail segments into a new corridor that will reconnect most of the largest towns in west Ulster to the island’s rail network.

The North West Rail Corridor route would see trains start in Letterkenny and travel through Londonderry, Strabane, Omagh and Dungannon to Portadown, from where they would continue onwards to Belfast or Dublin via the existing rail network.

Total journey times to Dublin would be approximately three hours from Letterkenny, two hours and 45 minutes from Londonderry and two hours and 10 minutes from Omagh, whilst journeys between Belfast and Omagh should take approximately one hour and 25 minutes.

Chairman of Into The West, Steve Bradley, said: “The North West Rail Corridor is an exciting proposal to reopen a much-missed spine of rail that previously connected the North-West of the island to Belfast and Dublin.

"It would mark the return of rail to two of Ireland’s largest counties - Tyrone and Donegal - and put key towns like Omagh, Dungannon, Strabane and Letterkenny back on the rail map. By linking these towns and counties directly to Belfast and Dublin - the island’s main economic and tourism hubs - the Corridor would enable employment, tourism and population growth in towns that currently feel neglected and left on the periphery.

"No other initiative would have as profound an impact upon the West of Ulster as restoring rail access would. And no other rail project on the island would connect such a large number of people across so many significant towns and counties.

"That’s why the North West Rail Corridor should be the top priority rail reopening for governments north and south, and the number one focus for cross-border funding. For too long the north-west of the island and the west of Ulster have been left disconnected, disadvantaged and disregarded. Committing to the North West Rail Corridor would enable the authorities north and south to finally prove that they are genuinely committed to addressing that."

Into The West are launching their campaign in-advance of the release of the findings from the ‘All-Island Rail Review Strategy’, which is likely to be published in the New Year, They aim to galvanise public support across the region to influence that report’s findings and build a head of steam around making the North West Rail Corridor a priority reopening on both sides of the border.

Into The West are holding a series of public events about the North West Rail Corridor and their campaign to reopen it in each of the main towns along the route. An event in Omagh will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at the Strule Arts Centre at 7pm. Other events in Londonderry, Letterkenny, Dungannon and Strabane are being planned for separate dates.

The Omagh event will feature a guest speaker from the inspirational ‘Campaign for Borders Rail’, which successfully lobbied for the reopening of 35-miles of railway line through the rural Borders region of Scotland in 2015.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the North West Rail Corridor and the campaign to re-open it is encouraged to attend these free public meetings.