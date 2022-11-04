Local businesses urged to apply to Back in Business scheme

FINANCE Minister Conor Murphy has urged local businesses across the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area to apply to the Back in Business scheme.

The scheme, which was launched in March 2022, offers businesses a 50 per cent rates discount for up to two years if they occupy a vacant shop unit.

Mr Murphy said "It is encouraging to hear that the scheme has already helped ten businesses take the step to set up a new business, expand their footprint or extend their offering from online onto the high street.”

The Scheme offers 50 per cent rate relief for up to two years when empty premises become occupied.

The concession applies to any business ratepayer who moves into premises, which were previously used for retail purposes and have been unoccupied for 12 months or more.

Mr Murphy continued: “These are challenging times for many small businesses. The impact of the pandemic has been followed by the current cost crisis with businesses facing steep energy bills and the impact of rising inflation.

"Through this scheme, businesses will have certainty over their rates bill for two years and this will help support the regeneration of town centres, creating jobs, boosting footfall and supporting new and existing businesses.

“I hope this rate relief will encourage other businesses and retailers to take the opportunity, knowing they will have discounted rates to pay for the first two years.

"If the Assembly and Executive are not restored, I will be unable to run the scheme again in 2023/24, so I would encourage businesses thinking of occupying vacant properties to apply well in advance of the end of March 2023.”

Further information on the Back in Business scheme, can be found at:

www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/

backinbusiness