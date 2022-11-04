McKane stands in solidarity with striking postal workers

LOCAL UNISON representative, Andy McKane, has given his support to striking postal workers on the picket lines.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has called on its members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to take further strike action, with Royal Mail workers in Omagh undertaking various protests in recent weeks.

Further strikes were planned this month, how it was confirmed on Monday that strike action has been called off for the next two weeks. However, strikes are to resume on Saturday, November 12.

Andy McKane recently joined industrial action in Omagh in solidarity with striking workers.

He said: "Delighted to join the postal workers this morning on the picket line. Your postie doesn’t just deliver your mail.

"They are your security guard, welfare officer, contact with the outside world and maybe the only person you see that day. They are out in all weather.

"Yet, their pay has fallen way behind inflation rate and are seeing their term and conditions being attacked.

“Stand with the postal workers.

"Local people providing a local service. Royal Mail made £758m profit last year. Share the profits with the workers and pay them a decent wage."