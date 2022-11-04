Northern Ireland's first alpaca show to take place in Fintona!

ALPACA owners from across Northern Ireland will be ‘alpacaing up’ their trailers as they head to Fintona for a very special event organised by the Northern Ireland Alpaca Group (NIAG)

An official branch of the British Alpaca Society (BAS) the local group is a focal point for alpaca owners scattered across the Province, from the Ards Peninsula to the foothills of the Mournes and the stunning Clogher Valley.

On November 6, its members will converge on the Ecclesville Centre,

Fintona, for the Group’s first ever stand-alone halter show event.

Alpacas are prized for their fine, soft fleece, which has natural thermodynamic properties and is hypoallergenic. Alpaca yarn is also used to make fine knitwear and suiting fabric, which has graced the catwalks of many couture designers.

Breeders strive to produce animals with optimal conformation as well as high quality fleece that is ultra-fine with natural crimp and lustre. During the upcoming show, BAS judge Mary-Jo Smith will be appraising the cream of NI’s alpaca crop as local owners compete for rosettes across a range of alpaca categories.

In addition to live showing, visitors to the event can enjoy an opportunity to get up close and personal with these fascinating animals, known for their gentle nature and innate curiosity. The event will also feature stalls from a host of local retailers and crafters, with luxury countrywear, alpaca crafts and knitwear, eco lifestyle products, art, candles, toys and more.

The event takes place on Sunday, November 6 from 11am to 4pm. Admission is free and everyone is welcome

Local herd Amberly Alpacas from Clogher will be in attendance.