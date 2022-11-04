Omagh man and his daughter set off on Himalayan fundraising adventure!

JOHN Moore, a lecturer at South West College and his daughter this week set off for a three-week trek to Nepal to raise money for a charity that is providing clean water to one of the country's villages.

The classic 'Himalayen Annapurna Crcuit' is 150-miles long (120 miles of which are off road) and reaches it's highest point at the 'Thorong La Pass' at an elevation of 18,000 feet - approximately 4,000 feet above the Annapurna base camp.

John is no stranger to personal challenges having been on other fundraising adventures in Africa, as well as taking part in the 'Great North Run' and the 'Big East Marathon'.

His daughter, Sarah, an environmentalist, has taken time off work to accompany him.

John said: "The daytime temperatures at this time of year should be reasonable but nights could be pretty cold."

John's father, also called John, a long-time member of The Rotary Club of Omagh, is delighted that on this trip his son will be fundraising for Nepalese 'Clean Water' project supports by the Rotary Foundation, as well as Londonderry/Limavady and Coleraine Rotary Clubs.

This is an international project known as the 'WaSH' project (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene). It involves the people of Amaurali Village, Chitwan District, Nepal, who had been fetching water from old hand dug wells. The water was contaminated and many people, including the children of the village, became very sick.

The 'WaSH' Project has since provided fresh water to the village, with water pumped up to the village using a solar powered pump system and the local community trained to manage the system. Every one of the 176 households has a stand pipe with fresh running water, and as a result sickness has decreased and health has improved. Quality of life has improved dramatically.

To support this life-changing project, visit www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/david-campbell-850.