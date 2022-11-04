Omagh writer 'overwhelmed' at reaction to latest film premiere

A SUCCESSFUL Tyrone writer has returned to his native town to unveil his second production titled, 'A Bend in the River' at a special viewing at the end of the Omagh Literary Festival.

The event, which the Altamuskin-born writer Colin Broderick, described as 'one of the most special nights of my life', had an audience of family, friends and fellow film fans.

Here, he tells the Tyrone Constitution about his film making and his latest endeavours.

Colin moved to New York City in 1988, after living in London for a few years.

“Looking back on it now, it's clear I was running away. I just had no idea at the time what I was running away from. It took me years to figure that out. I don't run anymore. I stopped that a few years ago,” he explained.

Following moving to the ‘Big Apple’ to pursue some form of writing career, Colin then penned his first memoir, titled ‘Orangutan’. It was published by Random House and made the best seller lists in the US. Following the success of his first memoir he then penned his second title ‘That’s That’ which also was published by Random House.

“In some respects it's been even more successful than ‘Orangutan’. It details my childhood and growing up in Tyrone in the heart of The Troubles.

"I was able to come to terms with some of the stuff I was running away from and the lives I'd seen ended too young. It took me a lot of distance to put all that stuff in perspective,” said Colin.

Colin, who now has two title productions behind his belt had the premiere of his third title, 'A Bend in the River' at the closing night of the Omagh Literary Festival to an overwhelming response of the home crowd.

"It was incredible to finally attend a home town premiere of the movie in Omagh. One of the most special nights of my life.

"A Bend in the River was a movie made about the community with the support of the community and to see and feel that overwhelming response in a packed theatre, was something I'll carry with me always.

A Bend in The River is now available to rent or buy everywhere, on Amazon, I-Tunes, and YouTube.

"I will be back in Omagh in April to shoot my third feature movie, The Spin, a comedy starring Owen Colgan of Hardy Bucks fame, and Sawyer Spielberg from the soon to be released Masters of The Air," he continued.

"And he has just released a new book called Woodstock Goes to Hollywood (currently available on Amazon.) It has a foreword by Josh Brolin and has been called “Winnie the Pooh for Grownups .” By Tara Stiles, founder of Strala Yoga."

It is with no doubt that Colin has had a very successful career in the film and writing industry and for anyone that wishes to embark down the same path he has this advice:

"My advice to anyone hoping to become a writer or filmmaker is to just go do it, get past the negative voices in your head and do it.

"There's no greater film school than actually making a movie, it's in the many failures wisdom is earned," he added.

You can keep up to date with Colin and how his latest projects are taking shape on his Facebook.