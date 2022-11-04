Popular craft fair and coffee morning to return after pandemic hiatus

SESKINORE Church of Ireland will be holding a charity craft fair and coffee morning this Saturday in Garvaghey.

The event, which will take place at Kelly's Inn, Garvaghey, from 10am to 3pm, with a raffle being held at 2pm.

This is the first time the highly regarded event has been held since November 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The craft fair will see around 25 crafts stalls selling anything from skin care to Christmas floral baskets as well as children's reading books and art products.

Speaking ahead of the event, Yvonne Wilson, chairperson of the organising committee, said: "The craft fair and coffee morning was started back in 2017 to raise money towards the costs for building our new church hall, and the event continued for the same cause until Nov 2019.

"All past craft fairs and coffee mornings have always been well attended by everyone in the local community and surrounding areas and were are a successful fundraiser for the Church. In 2020 and 2021 we were unable to hold our annual event due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"We as a committee are very keen and excited to get this event back up and running again this year. We have 25 crafts coming which will be selling anything from skin care to Christmas floral baskets as well as children's reading books and art products so there will be something for everyone of ages.

"Alongside the craft fair there will also be a coffee morning which will give people an opportunity to relax and enjoy some home bakes while having the chance to catch up with some old friends and the potential to make new ones.

The present committee consists of Yvonne Wilson, chairperson; Helena McElrath, secretary; and Lila Russell, treasurer; committee members are Norma Crawford; Davina McAlliste; Lynette Fegan; Donna Mitchell; Slyvia Monteith; Wallace Crawford; Roy Russell and John Bolton.