Omagh breast cancer survivor raises £15,000 for charities

A COURAGEOUS Omagh woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer has raised £15,000 to date for two special charities close to her heart.

Cathy Burns, 48, first discovered a small pea-size lump in her left breast in October 2020.

"I got an appointment the next morning with my GP who said she wasn't sure what it was but she would red flag me to the breast screening unit in Altnagelvin Hospital," explained Cathy.

"I received an appointment date within two weeks, where I underwent an ultrasound and biopsies.

"I was told that day they were 99% sure it was breast cancer. They told me I was very lucky to find what I did as there were two other tumours in the same breast."

And with 2020 being during the pandemic, Cathy had to attend these appointments on her own, which she found really difficult.

"I will never forget the day I was told I had cancer, my husband sitting out in the car not being allowed to be with me at my appointment," she said.

Just two weeks later the mum-of-two was admitted to hospital, where she underwent surgery for a mastectomy and clearance of lymph notes under her arm as the cancer had spread to them.

She was then told she would need chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy as her cancer was HER2-positive.

She then started her first round of chemotherapy in December 2020 and received a further five rounds, one every three weeks.

"I had 15 rounds of radiotherapy and 23 immunotherapy which left me just finishing treatment in April this year.

"I have tamoxifen to take for the next five to 10 years and a monthly injection for the next five years as my cancer was hormone driven."

Following these difficult and testing two years for Cathy and her family, she decided she wanted to give something back, in particular to two charities that helped her a great deal.

So with this, a fundraising night at St Enda's GAA club was put into motion.

"I decided I wanted to give something back to Care for Cancer in Omagh, who helped me greatly with alternative therapy and counseling and to PrettyNPink the only breast cancer charity in Northern Ireland.

"I come from a large family with five sisters, so when I mentioned that I wanted to do a fundraiser, together with David, mum, dad, the girls, my brother-in-laws and cousins they got behind me and helped me every step of the way to organise my event.

"My local GAA club Omagh St Enda's was my venue. I sold 350 tickets which were kindly donated from Omagh Printing.com I wanted it to be a night of fun and games for everyone while raising awareness and money for my two charities.

"Brothers Inc was my band on the night and my MC was Vinny McCullagh.

"A special word of thanks must go to my family and friends for all their support.

"To Charlie's bar in Omagh who provided drinks reception on the night and also to Scott and Ewing and Woodvale Construction who were my main sponsors for the night.

"There is no way I would have been able to pull off such a fantastic night without all my sponsors, local businesses who gave prizes for the draw and of course the people of Omagh and surrounding areas.

"So for that I thank each of you who bought a ticket, came out on the night or who have made a donation.

"To date we have raised a massive £15,000 and still have donations coming in," she added.