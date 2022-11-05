Omagh woman scales the dizzying heights of Mount Everest for local charity

AN Omagh woman has accomplished a life-long dream of hers by climbing to the Island Peak of none other than Mount Everest in Nepal, all in aid of a charity close to her heart.

Leona Carson, told the Tyrone Constitution of her triumphant climb, her reasons for it and how it feels to be back on level ground again!

"Everest basecamp has been a lifelong dream of mine, for as long as I can remember I have always been fascinated with all things Everest," said Leona.

"I was scrolling through Facebook one day back in 2018 when I saw that a company called The Bucket list Company were promoting their trip to Everest Basecamp, the deposit they were asking was reasonable and the payment plan was very manageable.

"The trip was also scheduled for April 1 2020, this was a sign this was meant to be. My 40th birthday was April 3 2020; this was going to be how I celebrated turning 40.

"I had been eagerly counting down the years, months and days until I could travel to Nepal to begin my trek but we all know how 2020 panned out.

"Thanks to the pandemic my trip had now been cancelled. The Bucket List Company were amazing, they offered me a full refund or a chance to reschedule my trip for another date.

"I added Island Peak onto my itinerary. This mountain came on my radar after I had made my original booking.

"Standing at 6,139m and being a proper climbing mountain with fixed ropes, having to use crampons, ice axe etc really appealed to me as five years ago I trekked to the summit of Kilimanjaro at 5895m above sea level.

"I was looking for a chance to go bigger and really challenge myself. Now I had an opportunity to do it, I was definitely going to go for it," she commented.

During the depths of lockdown presented Leona with a lot of un-used energy to burn, as she was initially to reach Everest basecamp on April 15 2020.

With this, she then decided to do the trek on the stairs at home. It took her 39 hours to climb the equivalent of Everest, which equates to 47,189 steps up, and that's not including the steps down again!

She raised over £600 for Omagh Riding for Disabled whilst doing this.

"I have been a volunteer at Omagh Riding Disabled for over 14 years now.

"We are an entirely voluntary organisation and its a charity very close to my heart. So of course, any opportunity I get to raise money for it I take it.

"With this challenge being a huge one I set up a donation page for Omagh Riding for Disabled and asked people to sponsor me.

"There is a link at the top of my Facebook page which I will leave open for another few weeks, if anyone would like to make a donation, it would be greatly appreciated," she added.

"April 2021 came and the trip was cancelled again due to travel restrictions, again The Bucket list Company gave her the options of a full refund or reschedule for another date.

"I figured that April was not quite working out for me so I rebooked for October 2022.

"So began my countdown for the third time. Three is the magic number I suppose... dare I dream that it will really happen this time.

"While I was counting down the months and days until my trip, I was busy preparing myself for the tough challenge ahead. During the week I could be found in the gym doing strength training.

‘Challenge’

"To undertake a challenge like Island Peak you must be in the best shape both physically and mentally and this is were Shane Murphy at United Fitness must be given a lot of credit, every week he was there guiding me with nutritional advice, pushing me out of my comfort zone and helping me gain strength and making sure I was ready for the task ahead.

"At the weekends I would have been found in the mountains with my hiking buddies, Elizabeth and Melissa.

"In the last few years in preparation for this trip I have hiked the length and breath of Ireland, having hiked the highest mountain in each of the four provinces and having reached nearly all the 32 county high points in Ireland.

"I have also been cold water dipping in the lakes around Omagh and have been practicing the Wim Hof breathing techniques to help with my heart rate and oxygen saturation when at altitude."

October 1 came around and finally, Leona was actually really traveling to Nepal.

She set of from Belfast airport to Heathrow where she met her travel buddies, at this point they had just spoken via a designated WhatsApp group, but now, finally meet in person at the airport.

The group flew from Heathrow to Doha and then from Doha to Kathmandu. At Kathmandu they took a five-hour bus journey to a place called Ramechhap where we would catch a flight to Lukla (the most dangerous airport in the world).

"Due to bad weather at both Lukla and Ramechhap it took us three days to finally get that flight and be able to begin our trek," Leona continued.

"I did suffer a little with the altitude experiencing a loss of appetite and not being able to sleep properly but thankfully my heartrate and oxygen stats looked healthy so I wasn't too worried and forged on.

"We made it to Everest Base camp on the October 12 and from here we made our way to Island Peak Base camp where began our summit bid at 12.30am on October 15.

"It quickly transpired that the beginning of this mountain was no ordinary trek, it was full on scrambling in the dark, I really struggled mentally in places here but I remember sitting down in the dark to have a small rest and feeling a steely resolve come over me and it was at that point I knew I was going to make the summit.

"We pushed on through this section until we came to crampon point. The sun was beginning to rise and the mountain started to reveal herself.

"It was here that we attached our crampons to our boots, took our ice axes from our bags, attached ourselves to the rope with our mountain guide and made our way over the ice glaziers.

"Once we made our way over the glacier, we attached ourselves to the fixed ropes, this is where the hard work really began, climbing up a steep snow and ice slope with a gradient of 80-90 %.

"The summit of Island Peak is really tiny and there's not much room for a lot for people so to make room for other people on the summit I quickly made my descent. This was the fun part, the long steep bit that took me ages to ascent, I quickly abseiled down.

"We made our way back over the glacier, took our crampons off at crampon point , had some food and scrambled back down the way we had come up in the dark. I finally stumbled back into camp at 3.30pm, over 15 hours later, physically and emotional spent.

"I was so glad to see camp that I actually cried when I sat down in the mess tent to have a lovely warm cup of tea.

"Having arrived home from Nepal on October 25 and feeling rested from my travels, I'm feeling restless again and need another challenge to work towards, my attention keeps being drawn to Aconcagua, which is a mountain in Argentina, standing 6,961m above sea level, this will mean climbing higher again, can I do it who knows, watch this space," she added.