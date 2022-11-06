Increased police patrols after equipment set alight and fireworks thrown in Drumquin

POLICE have warned there will be an increased patrol of officers in the Drumquin area following recent incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

The commitment comes in the wake of an incident when equipment at the village's MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) facility was set alight, following an earlier incident which saw fireworks lobbed at a van.

And while the male owner of the van wasn't injured, police have described the act as "reckless" and have said it could have had "severe consequences".

Drumquin-based DUP councillor, Mark Buchahan, has condemned the recent activity and has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police immediately.

The local councillor has also echoed the stark reminder of police that those involved in committing such offences face a very real prospect of prosecution and a criminal record.

Councillor Buchanan said: "I totally and unreservedly condemn the recent incidents that saw not only the village's Multi-Use Games area severely damaged, but also fireworks thrown at an innocent man's vehicle as he tried to go about his work.

"This kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated, and our residents do not want to see this happening in the peaceful village of Drumquin.

“Fireworks are incredibly dangerous, and it is unthinkable that they were thrown.

“This could have led to someone suffering serious injuries and could have had life-changing consequences.

"It is only right that those who are insistent on committing this kind of activity face the very real prosecution and a criminal record.

“The deterrent is there - those responsible need to stop and reflect on the harm they are causing."

Councillor Buchanan added: "I urge anyone with any information to contact police at the earliest opportunity."

Following the incidents, local neighbourhood Inspector Will Brown said: “We have received a number of recent reports of criminal damage within the vicinity of the multi-games area and play park on Drumrawn Road.

“Fires have been lit causing damage to equipment in the area, and other items in the area have been repeatedly damaged.

"This recent damage will cost thousands of pounds to repair.”

“Meanwhile, a further report was also received by police on Monday evening, October 24, that a man near the multi-games area also had his van attacked by a number of fireworks.

“Thankfully, he was not injured and little damage was caused to the van.

“However, this reckless act could have had much more severe consequences."

The officer added: "In light of these recent incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage, I am appealing to those involved to keep a cool head and think about the consequences of your actions which could lead to a criminal record.

“Our enquiries are currently ongoing into all of these recent incidents and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have mobile or other footage to contact police on 101.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reorting form via:

www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.