Omagh-based money advisor urges people to act now to avoid Christmas debt

LOCAL charity, Omagh Independent Advice Service (OIAS), is urging people to avoid getting into costly debt over the Christmas period.

In recent months Northern Ireland has seen huge rises in the cost of living, which has led to many people turning to credit to pay for everyday living expenses.

With Christmas just around the corner, OIAS, is urging people to avoid overspending and using high-interest credit to cover the additional costs incurred over the festive season.

According to Jill Boyd, OIAS Debt and Money Advisor, during the festive season, it is an all-too-easy time to overspend with many using credit cards, store cards, payday loans, buy now pay later products, and even illegal loans, resulting in hefty bills come January.

And, she has warned, with the increases in interest rates, food, and energy costs, January will become a real struggle for many.

“There’s pressure on people to spend more at this time of year," Jill said. "But with the increases in the cost of living, and the uncertainty around interest rates the extra cash just isn’t there.

"Many people are worried about how they will pay their mortgages, rent, heat their homes, and feed their children this year.

"Christmas may not be on their minds just yet, but leaving everything to the last minute leads to rash decisions that could end up costing more in the long run.

"People often have no choice but to turn to credit to pay for Christmas. However, on top of the cost of living crisis, this will only make things worse. Many will find themselves struggling to keep up with repayments, and end up spiralling further into debt.”

Omagh Independent Advice Services has released six tips for avoiding debt over the Christmas period.

The first is to Plan ahead. With Christmas only eight weeks away, there is still time to make a full budget so your regular outgoings such as mortgage, rent, and utility bills are covered, and then plan for Christmas expenses such as food, presents, and going out. OIAS advices people to keep an eye out for early deals and savings – Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are worth checking out as well as price comparison sites.

The second is to be honest. An OIAS spokesperson said: "If after paying your regular outgoings, you find you only have money left to spend on festive food or kids’ toys, let your loved ones know in advance you won’t be exchanging gifts this year.

"Also, talk to your children about what is realistic. Managing expectations removes the pressure of giving and receiving for everyone. Setting limits on spending will help you avoid rushed overspending."

The third is to be aware of high-interest credit. The spokesperson continued: "Budgeting will help you avoid costly credit this year such as overdrafts, store cards, or high-interest loans. If you absolutely have to turn to credit to make ends meet this year, shop around for the best deals, including interest-free deals. Make sure you do your sums so you know how much needs to pay back and by when to avoid paying interest."

The next is to track your spending. The spokesperson from OIAS said: "It’s easy to kick back at Christmas and let the bills be January‘s problem, but keeping a track of what you have spent, whom you owe money to, and what date the direct debit/s comes out of your account can help you manage your money going forward.

OIAS is also encouraging people to Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. The spokesperson said: "Think outside the (Christmas) box, let this be the year of crafting presents, and getting items cheaper in charity shops, online marketplaces, or free cycles. It’s time to spend the gift vouchers that have been gathering dust or re-gift unopened items. Recycling and upcycling tips are everywhere at the moment and the added bonus is it’s better for the environment.

The final piece of advice is to seek help early. The OIAS spokesperson concluded: "If you are already struggling to make ends meet or do overstretch yourself at Christmas then help is available from OIAS.

"Our Advisers will help you navigate your debt and negotiate with your creditors on your behalf, they can also do a benefits check to ensure you are in receipt of all benefits you are entitled to."

For free, independent advice call 02882243252 or email jill.boyd@oias.co.uk.