Council promotes global celebration of entrepreneurship

THIS year Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2022 will take place from Monday, November 14 to Friday, November 18 and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has organised a series of free in person and online business workshops to be delivered over this week.

"The programme of events is aimed at sustaining and growing enterprise across the district and includes a series of free business events, workshops, and networking opportunities.

"The programme is designed to cover an array of topics from exploring enterprise to growing your business - there is something for businesses at all stages of development to participate in and explore.

"The events will also showcase the council’s own free business support programmes – Go For It, Advancing Business Growth, Tender for Success, Digital Support and the Sales Academy Programme – part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland 2024-2020 Programme," a spokesperson said.

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff is encouraging individuals and businesses to avail of the free programme of events.

“Global Enterprise Week is an excellent opportunity for individuals and businesses to network, learn from each other and turn business ideas into reality to support their business and encourage economic growth," he said.

"The council is committed to ensuring that the district’s economy is thriving, expanding and outward looking. Global Enterprise Week is one initiative which can help to achieve this objective by inspiring existing and potential entrepreneurs to develop their business and drive success.

"To register for any of the events in Enterprise Week visit: www.fermanaghomagh.com

"For further information, contact the business support team at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Telephone: 0300 3031 777 or E-mail: businesssupport@fermanaghomagh.com," the spokesperson added.