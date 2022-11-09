DfI to address condition of Tattymoyle Road

THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said it will address the poor condition of the Tattymoyle Road, heading from Fintona to Tempo later in the year.

Furious motorists had taken to social media this week to address the poor condition of the road with one motorist's tyre having been completely destroyed by the pothole.

According to DfI, the Tattymoyle Road will be inspected in early December, where any defects deemed serious enough for repair will be addressed.

A spokesperson for the DfI said: “There has been historical under-investment in the maintenance of our road network for a significant number of years and as a result many roads are in need of repairs.

"The department is working hard to ensure that available funding is targeted at areas of greatest need.

“Section office staff regularly inspect the local network for actionable defects in accordance with the road maintenance guidelines.

"These guidelines classify the local roads according to traffic volume and establish corresponding deadlines for the repair of any defects identified.

"The road is inspected every three months and the next scheduled inspection is in early December 2022.”

Meanwhile UUP Omagh Councillor, Matthew Bell said: “The Tattymoyle Road like many rural roads across Tyrone is in a dire state of repair.

"I personally have been spending an increasing amount of time lobbying for our rural roads to be repaired.

"These repairs have to be an utmost priority especially as we begin to enter the winter months, these roads are a clear safety hazard and as we begin to have heavy rain and ice they only become more dangerous."