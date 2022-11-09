Lots happening at Strule Arts Centre this November

WHY not come along to Strule Arts Centre on Friday, November 18 for a good belly laugh? Conal Gallen has teamed up with his son Rory to write his new comedy play, ‘Knot Again’, where nothing goes as planned.

"As Bridie convinces her hapless husband Willie to renew their wedding vows in the hope that she will get a whole new kitchen, the comedy and confusion will keep you in stitches," said a spokesperson for the Strule.

"Due to demand, Helen Bullock McFarland is back with a four week life drawing course, with the first class and live model on Friday, November 18. The classes run every other week until December 16, so you have every second Friday free.

"After a holiday pause, the final class is on Friday, January 13. An early Christmas pressie for the creative in your family?

"On Saturday, November 19, why not make a family day of it, out of the cold, in Strule Arts Centre? You can book the Christmas Card Making workshop from 12noon to 1pm for children aged five to 11 years while popping to the shops for an hour, have a tasty lunch in Strule Café, then relax together watching the timeless classic movie ‘Christmas Carol’.

"Or enjoy a Saturday night out with Clubsound, one of Ireland’s premiere showbands, who are still going strong and enjoying life after 50 years of being on the road.

"With Cop27 just ended, the climate crisis is a hot topic of conversation. To find out more don’t miss Blue Planet’s camera man, Doug Allan in conversation on Monday, November 21.

"Doug will address global warming and believes there are solutions, they’re all challenging, some are scary and depend on us making deep changes to how we live.

"The planet’s at a crossroads and we’re at the wheel. The next few years are going to be exciting.” Hear more of his thought provoking ideas at 8pm on Monday, November 21," the spokesperson continued.

"For some light relief and craic, join the Fermanagh country-folk and pop group, The Tumbling Paddies on Friday, November 25.

"You can expect superb music as John McCann, the drummer, is an all-Ireland champion on five instruments and each band member has won a medal for being All-Ireland Fleadh champion.

"All the family will enjoy the ‘Family Shark Show’ on Saturday, November 26, ideal for small children aged, one to six years.

"You’ll find plenty of warmth, light and fun for all ages during these winter months at Strule Arts Centre."