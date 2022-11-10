Handmade photo frames made in store

ADVERTORIAL

AT the start of this year, Image Express, located at 49 High Street, embarked on its exciting journey into the world of manufacturing their own handmade, solid wood photo frames.

Coupled with the store’s new face lift, this gave rise to new products and services for new and returning customers and those living in Mainland UK and beyond, who now place their orders online.

Speaking to the Tyrone Constitution, Image Express owner, Seamus Maguire, has encouraged customers to check out the Omagh store’s brand new wares in-store or online.

“One of the many benefits of manufacturing our own wooden photo frames is the sustainability of the products itself,” he said. “This way, we can limit harmful plastics being sold in store or online.

"All frames are made in store a few doors up from Image Express and each frame is handmade with love and precision.

“In recent times, we have been photo framing everything from fine art creations, to graduation photos, and wedding photos, ensuring that they are ready to hang on your walls at home.

“This can all be done via our website, ‘imageexpressprint.com’, or can simply be ordered in store.

“Our lead time on bespoke items like this is just three-to-five days.”

With the incoming busy season nearly upon us, Image Express have launched a fantastic new offer, which can be redeemed in-store: Purchase any two frames the same size – and get your third frame absolutely free.

“This offer is ideal for newlyweds, “Or those who are keen to decorate their home walls, or as gifts for mum and dad and the family on Christmas morning.”

All frames purchased at Image Express come with an attractive inner mount, and are all ready to hang or stand. The store and its website, too, continues to expand with products and services.

“So, scroll through our frame styles online, or pop in store with your prints, and match your images to frames that perfectly suit you.”

The special offer on frames as stated above will end on January 1, 2023 – so please make sure you purchase yours before the New Year arrives!

Another specialist product that Image Express continue to invest in is passport and ID photos.

“With the ever-changing specifications from the government, we have continued to keep up-to-date with all new photo regulations that take the hassle out of digital passport photos or driving licence photos,”

Image Express are also delighted to announced that their continued partnership with ‘Liam McClean Landscape Photography’ is thriving.

“Liam is a specialist landscape photographer from Omagh, and his images make for great Christmas gifts, Liam is continuing to add to his gallery, which includes stunning shots of Omagh churches, and surrounding towns and villages.

"These images are printed and framed in house at Image Express, and are available for purchase.”

"Image Express staff are looking forward to to the busy season ahead, so please drop in, say hello, and see how they can help with all your photo printing and photo framing needs."

"Image Express will further be hiring for the upcoming season, so if you have good experience working in retail, and are available for full-time work throughout November, December and January, please drop the store a message via email: ‘sales@imageexpressprint.com’ or call us on 02882243250," he added.