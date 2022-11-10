Omagh Volunteer Centre celebrates Janice's 20 year milestone

OMAGH Volunteer Centre love hearing and promoting the wonderful work of volunteers across the Omagh area. Without volunteers, much of what we enjoy and participate in just would not exist without the selfishness and dedication of all our local volunteers.

We recently spoke to a special volunteer who has reached an impressive 20 year milestone. We interviewed Janice Porter about her work in Grovehill Animal Trust.

Please tell us why you volunteer?

I choose to volunteer with Grovehill Animal Trust simply because I am passionate about animal welfare. The shelter provides a vital service to both humans and animals in Omagh and the surrounding area.

Grovehill comprises of a small team of dedicated, like-minded people and together we see the positive impact we have on our local community.

What are the benefits of volunteering for yourself?

Animals find themselves at the shelter for many different reasons: some are abandoned, some surrendered by owners who sadly are no longer able to care for them.

It’s an absolute joy to see an animal find their forever home. Seeing the enthusiasm and care of our shelter and shop volunteers never fails to inspire me.

Would you recommend volunteering to others?

I highly recommend volunteering. Find a charity or cause you truly believe in and then if possible offer your time and energy. Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, to be part of something and to know that you can make a real difference.

Is there a personal highlight across the 20 years?

There’s been many happy and also heart occasions during the last 20 years. Every time a cat or dog is rehomed by Grovehill is a special moment.

The most exciting occasion was November 10 2017, which was the day our committee and shelter co-ordinator went to the solicitors to sign the documents securing our purchase of a site outside Sixmilecross. Without a doubt that has been our biggest achievement to date.

If you would be interested in volunteering with Grovehill or within any other charity in Omagh please visit www.omaghvolunteercentre.org or call 028 822 40772.