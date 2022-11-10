Running rector already exceeds fundraising target for new prayer garden

A CHURCH of Ireland Rector has decided to take to road running to obtain sponsorship for a new learning resource at her local primary school.

"Revd Rebecca Guildea, Rector of the parishes of Garrison, Slavin, Belleek and Kiltyclogher in Clogher Diocese, is running a four-mile distance, the same as the distance between her rectory and Belleek Primary School, 40 times over the three months from September to December.

"The individual runs are being sponsored by parishioners. With a target to raise £500, she has already exceeded that amount already almost doubling it to £950.

"Rev Rebecca’s aim is that her churches will contribute to the cost of establishing a prayer garden at the school.

"A rundown activity area at the school will be transformed into an outdoor learning space and prayer garden where children can grow their own vegetables and flowers and also have reflective space.

"Rev Rebecca explained that the Church of Ireland Board of Education have earmarked £1,000 for the project with the remaining £1,000 required to be raised locally," a spokesperson said.

As Rev Rebecca sets out on several of her four-mile runs several times each week, she reflects on making the connection between church and school stronger.

“My real wish is how our church can be a blessing in our community and how to make useful connections within it,” she said.

Rev Rebecca and her husband Brendan have three children, Noah, Isaac and Moses with Noah already attending Belleek School.