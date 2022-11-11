Appeal launched to help light up Beragh this Christmas!

A BERAGH community group is on a mission to raise over £10,000 to see the village lit up for the festive season!

Beragh Care and Development Association Ltd recently launched the fundraising drive, which if successful, will see the Mid Tyrone village lit up for the first time in 10 years.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the effort, and many local businesses have already pledged their support to the popular cause.

Fundraising in coming months will take various forms, with the local group aiming to raise the cost of the Christmas lights, which will be around £10,000, as well as additional funding to cover electricity and insurance costs.

Ger McAleer, chairperson of Beragh Care and Development Association Ltd, said he is very happy with the support shown by local businesses following the launch of the appeal.

"There has been a brilliant response to our call for support so far from local businesses and groups," he said. "Over 100 letters were sent out to them and many are keen to help. A lot of people have put money into it and have responded very well.

"We have now set up a GoFundMe page to allow anyone who wishes to donate. We are trying to raise £10,000 to cover the cost of the lights, and anything else will go toward other costs associated with them.

"We as a group felt that as there is so much doom and gloom floating about lately, we wanted to give the residents of Beragh something to smile about. And what better way than to spread some Christmas cheer than with lights?

"The inspiration for this really came from the public. In the village of Beragh it is clear that there is a desire for Christmas lights, and so many would have asked each year if it could be done.

"Well, this year, we have decided to go for it and get some funds generated. When the lights go up it will be the first time We have always had a tree, but some locals rightly point out that things are rather dull.

"I would like to thank everyone who has donated so far - this will be a fantastic thing for the village this Christmas, at a time when some festive cheer is needed most!"

Beragh Care and Development Association Ltd is a charity that was founded to promote the benefit of residents of Beragh and the surrounding district in County Tyrone regardless of sex, race, political, religious or other beliefs.

It aims to bring together statutory authorities, voluntary organisations and residents in a collaborative effort to alleviate poverty, disablement and old age, advance education, preserve and protect health and provide a facility in the interest of social welfare for recreation and other leisure time occupations with the goal of improving the living conditions of said residents.