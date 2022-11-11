Event in memory of Castlederg boy raises £36,000 for Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children

AN EVENT held in memory of Castlederg boy, Jake Rankin, has raised an "outstanding" £36,000 for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Jake, a much-loved son of Darryl and Shalene and brother of Nikita and Sam, sadly passed away in August 2021 due to an inoperable brain tumour.

On the first anniversary of his sad passing, a memorial event was organised which took the form of a concert featuring numerous musical artists in Castlederg, and a local truck run the following day.

Overall, the event raised a total of £36,000, which recently was donated to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children last week.

Speaking on what she described as an "outstanding" fundraising amount, Jake's loving mum, Shalene, said: "We headed to Belfast Royal Hospital for Sick Children to present the cheque to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit for an outstanding amount of £36,000.

"We just want to say a Massive thank you to everyone that gave a donation, to everyone that gave prizes to raffle off for Jake’s fundraiser, and to all the fantastic truckers that took part in the Truck run.

"None of this would have been possible without you, we would not have been able to raise this amount without you all.

"To every single person who helped organise/took part in Jake’s fundraiser we will be eternally grateful to you all - you all know who you are - we love you all.

"It’s impossible to thank everyone individually so please take this message as a huge thank you to everyone."