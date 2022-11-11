Representing Mid Tyrone was 'my proudest achievement', says outgoing councillor Wilson

"I WAS on call all the time on my wee Nokia!"

This was the quip of outgoing councillor, Bert Wilson, as he reflected on his career as an elected representative, which will this month come to an end after 22 years.

At 82 years of age, it's unsurprising that the latest smartphone gimmicks don't quite appeal to councillor Wilson - preferring to "keep things simple", the Fintona man's device of choice is a humble Nokia 'flip-phone', which, as his constituents found, he could be reliably reached on day and night!

Councillor Wilson was first elected to Mid-Tyrone in 2001, and his record of public service is a sizeable one. Over the years he has helped countless local people - and taken countless phone calls - on anything from planning to potholes, farming to local facilities, and everything in between.

With a council career spanning over two decades under his belt, councillor Wilson feels the time is now right to depart from the chamber, and he will officially step down on November 18.

Reflecting on his time as an elected representative, councillor Wilson said he always strived to represent everyone fairly, and help all sections of the community.

"Yes, I am an unapologetic Unionist, but I believe in equality for all, and not just for one section of the community," councillor Wilson said. "I worked for everyone to the best of my ability.

"Anyone who phoned me, I always did what I could for them. I didn't do it for my own glory, I did it to help people.

"I enjoyed working in the council and being able to help those who had problems. I thank the people of Mid Tyrone who put their faith in me and elected me at that time, and ever since. It has been a great privilege and honour."

Dedication

Councillor Wilson's dedication to the local area has been lifelong, having been born in West Tyrone in 1940.

He still resides locally and is married to Valerie, and the couple have five children, William, Laura, Norman, Julie and Ivor. Two of his grandsons attended agricultural college and are carrying on the tradition of working on the family farm.

As well as presently being a member of a number of loyal orders, over the years Mr Wilson worked as a part time member of the security forces, a school bus driver, and perhaps most notably, a farmer.

Indeed, it was this first-hand farming experience that cemented his position in the chamber as a committed advocate for local agriculture, and he has had considerable input into decisions relating to the local industry.

"I have been a farmer all my life, much longer than I was in politics," he explained. "I attended primary at Denamona Primary, Fintona and then on to Omagh Academy, and after three years there I transferred to Omagh Tech to study an agricultural course. That's where my interest lay.

"One day, remember going from Omagh Academy down to the nearby livestock mart to buy my first cow. I had saved up for months to buy her, at a cost of £36.

"I proudly brought the cow home and let her out to the field - so imagine my shock when I came out in the morning to find it taken some unknown illness and died. You could say I was off to a good start! But it didn't put me off when it came to farming and I have been at it ever since.

He continued: "Farming is the backbone of our area, and it is no secret that I put in much time supporting the agricultural community.

"I would say that my proudest moments have been standing up for the farming community, and helping young farmers with issues, especially relating to planning for sheds and expansion."

Politics

And the passion Mr Wilson had for farming was matched with his interest, and aptitude, for politics.

After deciding to stand in the local council elections in 2001, Wilson took to the doors alongside election agents John Anderson and Ronald Oldcroft, in an effort to canvas support.

And it was a move that paid off as was successfully elected that year, and what followed was a long-career of public service. He served as chairperson of the then Omagh District Council in 2007/2008, and as vice-chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and remains the only Unionist to have topped the polls in Mid Tyrone.

In his early days he was instrumental in the introduction of road signs across the district, as well as finding a buyer for a set of flats in Fintona that had became a major eyesore for the community.

"When I was elected at that time, there were no road sings of any kind," councillor Wilson said. "I promised the people that I would do my best to get road signs, and after much lobbying the council did end up agreeing to do that over a three year period, across the whole Omagh district.

"Back then signs were purely directional, while nowadays they are being used to make political statements."

Over the years he has witnessed many changes within the council chamber, particularly in relation to the use of technology.

This shift toward digital became all the more important during during the Covid-19 pandemic, and as someone who admits he had "technology troubles", this proved challenging for Mr Wilson.

‘Challenge’

"During the pandemic there were so many restrictions on movement difficult to keep in contact with constituents," he said. "When I was in school no such thing as emails, and I never had the inclination to do down that line. So, during the pandemic, when the use of technology was all-important, it was a challenge.

"Of course, I was always on call on my wee Nokia. I never felt the need to invest in a smartphone, as for me, it worked the best and I never had any complaints. Even in today's modern age, as long as you have a phone connection you can never go far wrong."

Mr Wilson concluded: "I have to extend thanks to the council CEO, Allison McCullagh, and all the staff, who accommodated me and my technology troubles through the years.

"I also must thank and pay tribute to the fantastic UUP team over the years, which was at all times an incredibly vibrant group, containing members knowledgeable on all sectors from farming, healthcare, construction, and the local economy.

"I would also like to thank all the councillors from all parties whom I have worked alongside over the years. I enjoyed my time in council, and though we did not always agree, we always worked out something that was to the benefit of our constituents.

"Finally, a word of thanks must go my wife, Valerie, and my children, who were totally supportive and accommodating of my work as a councillor - even when there was silage to lift and I had to run to a council meeting!"