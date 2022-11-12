Las Vegas is calling for Omagh pageant girl!

A YOUNG girl from Omagh will represent Ireland in the Regency International Pageant in none other than the bright lights of Las Vegas in July 2023.

Katelynn Fernandez, 11 has just won the Junior Miss Diamond Ireland 2022 title at the Miss Diamond UK and Ireland finals held at the Morley town hall, Leeds from October 27 to 29.

She also won the Diamond Style Queen and Diamond Personality awards.

Her mum, Jancy said: "Katelynn is proud to represent Ireland at the international pageant and will travel to Las Vegas will the other pageant winners from across UK and Ireland.

"There were four winners from Ireland representing different age groups along with a number of winners from the United Kingdom."

The pupil from Christ the King Primary School has been competing in charity pageants since age of 10 and has won three pageants in the last year in the short period of time.

"She started her diamond journey in March 2022 where she competed in the Diamond Heat in Belfast and won the same and got entry to the Diamond finals.

"She wants to thank the directors of the Diamond Tina De Bear and Danni De Bear for giving her an opportunity to take part in the competition as well as all the judges who believed in her and helped her to achieve her dream title

"Also her parents, Joy and Jancy for believing in her and giving her all the confidence and support to walk on the stage.

"She also wants to add she had an amazing weekend filled with fun and laughter and wants to congratulate all the winners.

"There is an other side to pageantry than going on stage, it’s about meeting new people and making friends and she was able to meet some amazing girls and ladies and had made great friends for life.

"Pageantry is about supporting each other and she believes every person is beautiful and she has dedicated her title to stop racism and bullying.

"She wants to prove no matter what age you are or what colour or shape you are you are beautiful as beauty comes from inside and should believe in yourself and work hard to achieve your dreams.

"She is also involved in the road safety awareness campaign conducted by her sister queen and has also donated toys and goods to various charities and has donated money for different charities.

"Participating in pageants has given her more confidence as she was a shy young girl.

"She is more confident and winning the pageant is a great accomplishment for her at this young age and I’m so proud of my daughter and she has worked hard to get the title of Junior Miss Diamond Ireland 2022," she added.