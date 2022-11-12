Local firms in the running in finals of NI Plumbing and Heating Awards

THREE LOCAL businesses have made it into the finals of the coveted Northern Ireland Plumbing and Heating Awards 2022.

Electricast Ltd on the Tattyreagh Road, as well as Moffit and Robinson Costruction, Blacksessiagh Road, and Scott and Ewing Ltd, Omagh, are among the 45 businesses from across Northern Ireland shortlisted.

The much-anticipated award ceremony takes place in the form of a gala event on Friday at the Crowne Plaza, Shaws Bridge, Belfast.

The awards aim is to shine a light on local businesses and their initiatives, that represent an invaluable contribution to the industry.

Electricast Ltd, owned and operated by local man, Shane McCrory, have been shortlisted in the 'Heating Product of the Year' category, for their low wattage electric Cast Iron Radiator.

Speaking ahead of the awards night, Shane said: "We are beyond thrilled to make it into the finals for the NI Plumbing and Heating Awards 2022.

"This is a fantastic achievement, especially when we consider we are a relatively small businesses which is now up against some of the most well-known firms in Northern Ireland.

"We are proud of the product, our low wattage Electric Cast Iron Radiator, which during these hard economic times, have allowed people to save on their energy bills."