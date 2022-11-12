Omagh woman pens debut album 'This is Me'

A TALENTED Killyclogher country musician has embarked on a debut album titled 'This is Me', which is to be launched on Wednesday, November 23 at Lola's at the Silverbirch Hotel.

Cara McGillion first developed her love for country music at a young age through her grandparents.

"Walking into his house he would have all the greats CD's playing and he would sit and tell me all the stories.

"That is where my love of country came from. I started singing when I was 12 just after my nanny Pat had passed away; this is when I started writing music, I used it as a form of therapy. And the rest as they say, is history," explained Cara.

And with these early memories it was only appropriate that Cara had dedicated this album to both her grandparents.

"Eight years ago I had my first experience of grief when my nanny lost her long battle with cancer.

"I was the tender age of 12 when this happened and I didn't fully understand this at the time. She was an absolute rock to the entire family.

"My nanny was the best cook I have ever met (not even mummy can master her recipes), she made a mean pavlova.

"She was so gentle and kind and is certainly a massive loss. She was part of the reason I started singing. In her last few weeks we sat in the city hospital cherishing every moment we had with her.

"She sat me down as mummy and granda left and asked me to do her a favour, nanny had asked me to sing a song for Terry's wedding day, I without hesitation said yes and a few weeks later came to her with the song I was singing and sang it for her, 'A Song for Ireland'.

"She never got to hear me sing this at the wedding but she was the first to hear it (even before mummy).

"If it wasn't for her giving me that little push I don't know where I would be.

"It is because of this and because of their compassion throughout nanny's long battle with cancer that I have chosen to honour the Friends of Cancer Centre, Belfast on the night of my album launch.

"I remember walking into Mourne Park with granda and he would be sitting with his CD player or in the end Alexa, playing all the country greats, especially 'Big Tom' is why I wanted to start this country career.

"He was my biggest fan! Any milestone I hit in my music from my first single to my first concert and even in my biggest failures he was there through it all.

"He was my personal jukebox, his wealth of knowledge of the music scene was unbelievable and I used to love hearing all the stories.

"Everyone will agree that he was taken from us to suddenly... to put into words, he ws a man of great courage and honour and this is why I have also chosen to honour the firefighters charity on my launch night as well.

"To be able to honour them in this way is something very special to me," she added.

As well as her grandparents having a major influence in her music career, the 21-year-old hopes to also follow in the footsteps of some country greats!

"One of my main influences in music would have to be Dolly Parton, she is everything I strive to be even when it comes down to her writing, her acting and of course her singing.

"Another massive influence in my music is the Queen of Irish country music herself Philomena Begley, if I have half the career she has had over the past 80 years I would be very very happy."

Looking towards the album launch night at Lola's, Cara revealed that there will be many special guests on the night including Barry Kirwan and Justin McGurk to name but a few.

"I am so excited, this has been a long time coming and a long time in the works. I love Lola's, I have been to many a country night in the 'birches and I used to think I would love to be on that stage someday and now that I am, I am ecstatic," said Cara.

"I have to thank my musical director Mr David Doonan at the Sound Garden Studios, Drumquin.

"Without this man's expertise I would not be at this stage in my career. He works tirelessly around the clock to make sure all my music is at a high enough standard.

"I would have to win the lottery to repay this man for all he has taught me and done for me over the years.

"I also have to thank my mum and my dad, or as I call them my two rocks. They work so hard to help me get to where I am going in my career and I definitely wouldn't be as far forward as I am now if I didn't have this driving force behind me. I love them so much.

"All my friends especially Niamh who has been with me through every step of the way and has always been there to lend a helping hand and just to sit and talk to when I'm feeling down or overwhelmed.

"I also want to thank everyone for their continued support over the years and for downloading my music and coming to my gigs, also for all the support on my Keltic Country Radio Show Country Girl Cara.," she added.

To keep up-to-date with all things in Cara's world then check her out on Facebook.