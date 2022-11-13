Seskinore woman who lost sister to pancreatic cancer hoping to raise awareness of 'under diagnosed disease'

SESKINORE woman, Caroline Orr, whose sister, Suzanne was a victim of pancreatic cancer, aged 49, knows only too well the devastating effect the disease can have on people’s lives and how important it is to be aware of the signs and symptoms.

The 55-year-old has described losing her sister to the disease as 'something we are all still processing'.

With November being Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month Caroline is encouraging everyone to take heed of the warning signs of the disease, which claims around 250 lives per year in Northern Ireland.

Originally from Co Antrim, but now residing in Seskinore, Mrs Orr said: "Suzanne was diagnosed on June 1 2021, after being assigned a new consultant who referred her for an urgent scan the previous week.

"She had been suffering from several insidious symptoms for a period of up to a year, which appeared unrelated initially.

"Her symptoms, we now know, were classic symptoms of pancreatic cancer, i.e, back pain, abdominal pain on eating, immense fatigue, bowel issues, unstable diabetes.

"Suzanne had previously been diagnosed with type two diabetes and had also been given a diagnosis of fibromyalgia, which a lot of her symptoms were attributed to.

"Unfortunately, Suzanne was admitted to hospital just three days following her diagnosis due to extreme pain and unstable blood sugars.

"She then went on to spend five weeks in hospital, spending a week in intensive care due to sepsis.

"She was scheduled to have a six-hour whipples surgery, a surgery which aims to remove the tumour at the head of the pancreas and also segments of all other organs surrounding the pancreas on June 30 2021.

"However, the surgery was unable to be completed as it was found, once the surgery started, that the cancer had spread into her liver and gallbladder.

"I received a call from the surgeon informing me of the unsuccessful surgery and that Suzanne’s life expectancy would be three to six months. This was, obviously, devastating news for us all.

"Suzanne was discharged from hospital on July 7, 2021 with the view of fighting the cancer with everything she had and to make memories. On July 15 we attended an oncology appointment to discuss palliative chemotherapy.

"Unfortunately she did not survive to attend the follow up appointment," Caroline added.

Sadly, Suzanne passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, 22 days post discharge from hospital and only eight weeks and two days following her diagnosis.

It was and continues to be very difficult for them as a family.

Suzanne had just turned 49-years-old, a couple of months prior to her diagnosis.

In a bid to raise awareness for this disease Caroline has been fundraising for various charities.

"Following her diagnosis and discharge from hospital, Suzanne talked about holding a coffee morning in aid of NIPanC, a charity she had been made aware of in hospital. Unfortunately she was not afforded the time to do any fundraising.

"I wanted to honour her desire to fundraise and thought about holding a coffee morning myself. However, last year, my grief wouldn't allow me to do anything so publicly so I raised money through my small business venture and donated 10% of my sales from November - January to NIPanC.

"This year, I have helped hold a coffee morning in work for both NIPanC and MacMillan Cancer and more recently another one on a bigger scale solely for NIPanC in Seskinore Presbyterian Church.

"Accumulatively, I have raised £2,178 plus Gift Aid, which I know will be put to good use by the charity.

"My hope through this fundraising is to not only raise vital funds for the charity, but to spread awareness of the signs and symptoms of the hugely under-diagnosed and slow to diagnose cancer. Time really does matter when dealing with pancreatic cancer.

"I would also hope that as funds increase for the charity that a greater service could be provided for the patients and the families of those suffering with pancreatic cancer," she added.