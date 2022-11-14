Ulster success for Wilson School of dancing

PATRICIA Wilson Irish Dancing School pupils have shone at the recent Ulster Championships at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

Speaking on the success Patricia said: "Ulster Champion, Shawn McGovern is delighted with his recent success wining first solo heavy jig first reel and five 100s across the board from adjudicating panel to be crowned senior men's Ulster Champion.

"Ben Higgins who in his heavy jig came third, third in the reel and fourth overall in the boys championship under 16.

"Fintan Grimes only dancing for year and half was thrilled to win two Ulster medals under eight boys category third light jig and fourth reel at the Ulster Championships," she added.