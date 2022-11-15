Council gives 'green light' to Christmas plans

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has a fun-filled programme of Christmas events and activities to get everyone into the festive spirit.

From Thursday, December 1, the streets of Enniskillen and Omagh will be illuminated with Christmas lighting signalling the start of the Christmas season.

The council’s 'Seasonal Saturday's commence on December 3 from 12 noon to 2.30pm in Enniskillen and Omagh with music and entertainment along with a special guest appearance by Santa and his helpers. The Seasonal Saturday programme will continue in both towns on December 10 and 17.

In addition to the Seasonal Saturdays, the council is sponsoring the Winter Wonderland at O’Neill’s Healy Park in Omagh, which runs from December 1 to January 1 2023.

Enjoy a delightful Christmas market, music and entertainment plus views of the town from ‘Omagh Eye Ferris Wheel’.

And if that’s not enough, experience a traditional Dickens Christmas Fayre by the Golden Apple Players at Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, or enjoy Fermanagh Fun Farm’s Live Nativity Play.

The council has also rolled out a Christmas Tree and illumination programme to provide trees to towns and villages throughout the district to support their festive activities, and Christmas lights displays will also feature in Carrickmore, Dromore, Fintona, Irvinestown and Lisnaskea.

Speaking about the Christmas programme, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, said: “I am really delighted that the council is delivering and supporting a programme of Christmas events for residents and visitors.

"I am confident that the entertainment on the Saturdays in the run up to Christmas will help to encourage families and visitors into our two main towns to support local businesses.

"I also welcome the Christmas Tree programme which is being implemented across the council area. It is important to spread the festive cheer as widely as possible and ensure that our towns and villages continue to thrive.

"This Winter will be particularly challenging for many people, not least with the cost of living crisis. Therefore, it is all the more important that we embrace the festivities and Christmas Cheer.”

A variety of Christmas-themed events will also be taking place at council venues providing fun for all the family.

With the ever popular ‘Elf Escape’ at the Marble Arch Caves and a Christmas Science Workshop at the Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Geopark, to workshops, music performances and films at the Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen, and Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, there is something for everyone!

For more information on all the Christmas events, please visit the council’s website at www.fermanaghomagh.com/events-and-festivals/.